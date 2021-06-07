This Jonathan Adler x Yellowpop Collab Is For Lovers of Neon

Retro is in this year, which is why the Jonathan Adler x Yellowpop collaboration couldn't be more perfectly timed. The designer and the neon sign decor brand have partnered on a series of limited-edition neon signs (technically, they're LED-powered!) featuring Adler's funky motifs, from a cartoon-like pill to an elaborate golden eye.
"As a designer and craftsperson, I work with myriad materials to bring my vision to life. But for years there's been a neon-shaped hole in my heart. Until now!" Adler said in a statement. "Working with Yellowpop to translate my designs into neon signs has been a delight, and I hope folks love the collection as much as I loved designing it!"
Check out the full collection below, and shop it here!
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.