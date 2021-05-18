People Are Freaking Out About This TikTok Kitchen Organizing Video

If there's anything we love on TikTok ​almost​ as much as cleaning videos, it has to be organization videos. And there's a new, somewhat controversial viral post making the rounds.

While not quite as dramatic as the dress incident (you know the one ... blue/black versus white/gold), the audience watching this "kitchen drawer organizing hack" is certainly divided. Do you store your utensils by stacking them, or laying them next to each other?

In a video that's been viewed more than 4.3 million times at the date of writing, TikTok user Patricia Prado Oliveira (@patriciapradooliv) shows an unusual way to stack silverware in a kitchen drawer — sideways, not on top of each other.

Some users were quick to jump on the bandwagon, expressing excitement in the comments about discovering this new technique. Others, however, didn't find the method to be that enthralling and would prefer to stick to vertical stacks of forks and spoons.