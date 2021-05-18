People Are Freaking Out About This TikTok Kitchen Organizing Video

If there's anything we love on TikTok almost as much as cleaning videos, it has to be organization videos. And there's a new, somewhat controversial viral post making the rounds.
While not quite as dramatic as the dress incident (you know the one ... blue/black versus white/gold), the audience watching this "kitchen drawer organizing hack" is certainly divided. Do you store your utensils by stacking them, or laying them next to each other?
In a video that's been viewed more than 4.3 million times at the date of writing, TikTok user Patricia Prado Oliveira (@patriciapradooliv) shows an unusual way to stack silverware in a kitchen drawer — sideways, not on top of each other.
Some users were quick to jump on the bandwagon, expressing excitement in the comments about discovering this new technique. Others, however, didn't find the method to be that enthralling and would prefer to stick to vertical stacks of forks and spoons.
We wouldn't necessarily call the horizontal stacking method a "hack," as it doesn't really save you much space or time, but it certainly does look nice and neat. At the end of the day, though, you should organize your silverware drawers however your heart desires!
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.