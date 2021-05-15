This Air Fryer Cleaning Hack Will Save You Time and Despair

We all know how amazing air fryers are, but when it comes to cleaning up after them? Not as amazing. Yes, you can use foil or parchment paper to help with the job, but according to ​Food & Wine,​ air fryer users have found something much better.

On Amazon, you can buy the Airware Reusable Air Fryer Liners (2-pack), which feature food-grade silicone that prevents ingredients from sticking to your air fryer. The product is also dishwasher-safe, so it can easily be cleaned once you're done air-frying up a storm.

What's perhaps the best part is that these liners come in multiple shapes and sizes. You can buy the round shape in an 8-inch ($10.99) and 9-inch ($11.99) diameter. This would be great for air fryers from brands like Ninja, Power AirFryer XL, and Dash. As for the square shape, it's available in 7.5 inches ($10.99) and 8.5 inches ($11.99), and would work for brands like Cosori, Instant, and Chefman.

Plus, there's more. In addition to being a win for the environment, you can also use these liners as trivets and pot holders, making them multifunctional. That means they can help you save on space in your kitchen drawers.