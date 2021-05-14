Set Your Alarm: Etsy Is Having Its First-Ever Outdoor Sale

Summer is knocking on our door, and that means it's time to get your outdoor space ready for entertaining. Thanks to Etsy's upcoming first-ever outdoor sale, that's easier to do than ever!

The online marketplace is offering major discounts — up to 20% off — on a range of outdoor items, from picnic blankets to deck chairs to yard games. So even if you don't have an outdoor space of your own, you can still find the perfect products for an outing in the park or at the beach.

The sale runs from Tuesday, May 18, through Monday, May 24, giving you a little time to place orders before Memorial Day Weekend. But you'll have to move quickly, as we suspect a number of products will sell out fast! If you want to beat the rush, download the Etsy app today — users will get early-bird access to the sale on Monday, May 17.