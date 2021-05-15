IKEA's New Menu Item Is the Definition of Summer

If you love visiting IKEA as much for the food as the affordable decor, we've got quite a treat (pun intended) for you. The Swedish retailer has added a new offering to the menu. You can now find a Lingonberry Pulled Pork Sandwich at the IKEA Restaurant.

Yes, you read that correctly. The sweet-yet-tart lingonberry berries are being combined with a "vinegar based BBQ sauce," as the retailer describes it, to create a magical sandwich. In other words, it's a "classic American favorite with a Swedish twist."