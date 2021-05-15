IKEA's New Menu Item Is the Definition of Summer

By Eva Recinos May 15, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

If you love visiting IKEA as much for the food as the affordable decor, we've got quite a treat (pun intended) for you. The Swedish retailer has added a new offering to the menu. You can now find a Lingonberry Pulled Pork Sandwich at the IKEA Restaurant.

Yes, you read that correctly. The sweet-yet-tart lingonberry berries are being combined with a "vinegar based BBQ sauce," as the retailer describes it, to create a magical sandwich. In other words, it's a "classic American favorite with a Swedish twist."

It all comes in a brioche bun, with some mac and cheese on the side. And the best part: It only costs $4.99. Just be sure to check here to see if the IKEA near you is open during its regular hours, which can be impacted due to COVID-19. Stay safe and enjoy!

