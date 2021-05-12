These 15 Cities Are Ideal for Dog Owners, According to Zillow

If you adopted a dog some time in the last year, you're not alone — so many Americans wanted the companionship of a four-legged friend that shelters emptied out across the country. And, according to Zillow, more than one in 10 Americans have moved in the past year during the "Great Reshuffling." Combine those two and you've got a whole bunch of people moving with their dogs.

According to a survey by pet-sitting site Rover and real-estate site Zillow, 24% of dog owners have moved since March 2020. Naturally, Fido's well-being comes into play when considering where to move.

"As we rethink where and how we want to live, we're reevaluating what we want and need in a home in this new normal. For many families, that includes considering what's best for their four-legged family members," Zillow home trends expert Amanda Pendleton said in a press release. "Homes with a dog house sold for 3% more than expected last year, while homes with a fenced yard or dog run sold a few days faster than similar homes without these features, even in a year where the market was moving exceptionally fast."

But it's not just home amenities that dog owners should take into consideration when moving — they should also think about a destination's dog-friendliness at large.

So, to help new pet parents decide where to go, Rover and Zillow have teamed up to determine the metropolitan markets that are rapidly growing as dog-friendly destinations, analyzing new Rover accounts and real estate listings mentioning dog-friendly policies and amenities.

The results? See below for the top 15 emerging dog-friendly cities in the country.