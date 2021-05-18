Meghan Markle's Favorite Drink Brand Just Launched a New Product

If Meghan Markle invests in a company, you know it's gotta be good. We're referring to Clevr Blends, the brand that makes oat milk SuperLatte drinks infused with superfoods, adaptogens, and probiotics. Meghan Markle loves these products so much that she even sent them to Oprah as a holiday gift. And now, Clevr is coming out with a brand new limited-edition product.

Today, Clevr Blends is releasing the vegan Rose Cacao SuperLatte, which contains Ecuadorian cacao, calming rose, and dopamine-boosting mucuna (a tropical bean). Combined with hot water, all of these ingredients are meant to lift your mood in the name of self-love.

"Cacao has played an important role in my own life as a mood-enhancing medicinal plant, but it's got to be used in sufficient quantities to really feel its euphoric effects — this blend will get you there!" Hannah Mendoza, Clevr's CEO and formulator, says in a press release. "We combined a strong dose of cacao with medicinal herbs known to promote an uplifted mood, and the results are quite dreamy. This is not your average hot chocolate!"

For $28, you can get the Rose Cacao SuperLatte on Clevr's website. The brand also donates 1% of its revenue to food and community justice organizations like El Centro SB, so part of your purchase will go toward a great cause.