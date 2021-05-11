Disneyland's Blue Bayou Is Now Offering Alcohol — and a Fun New Cocktail

Disneyland will be reopening its iconic Blue Bayou Restaurant on May 27 and to celebrate the momentous occasion, the eatery will now be serving alcohol. Cheers!
Laughing Place reports that the Blue Bayou will be offering wine by the glass, sparkling wine, a wine tasting collection, a cocktail, a lager, and an IPA. We are especially excited about the cocktail, which you could easily recreate at home. It includes the following:
- Bacardi Reserva Ocho Rum
- Myers's Original Dark Rum
- Simply Orange Juice
- Passion fruit purée
- Grenadine
- Lime juice
- A Luxardo Maraschino Cherry and orange garnish
If you're looking for a similar recipe, Grandbaby Cakes has one right here.
To see everything Blue Bayou will now be offering on its menu, click here. And don't worry — the restaurant will still be selling its iconic non-alcoholic mint juleps and lemonade.
