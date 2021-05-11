Disneyland's Blue Bayou Is Now Offering Alcohol — and a Fun New Cocktail

Disneyland will be reopening its iconic Blue Bayou Restaurant on May 27 and to celebrate the momentous occasion, the eatery will now be serving alcohol. Cheers!

Laughing Place reports that the Blue Bayou will be offering wine by the glass, sparkling wine, a wine tasting collection, a cocktail, a lager, and an IPA. We are especially excited about the cocktail, which you could easily recreate at home. It includes the following:

Bacardi Reserva Ocho Rum

Myers's Original Dark Rum

Simply Orange Juice

Passion fruit purée

Grenadine

Lime juice

A Luxardo Maraschino Cherry and orange garnish

If you're looking for a similar recipe, Grandbaby Cakes has one right here.