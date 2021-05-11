This New Starbucks Frappuccino Flavor Is Like Funnel Cake in a Cup

If you're already in full summer mode, turns out you're not alone. Starbucks announced today that there's a new Frappuccino on the menu — and it's inspired by a classic snack at theme parks and state fairs.

You can now order a Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino that looks just as colorful and playful as the snack it's named after.

The Frap features funnel cake–flavored syrup (!) with the usual coffee, milk, and ice. Then, that all gets topped with strawberry puree and whipped cream, ​and​ finished off with pieces of funnel cake. Yes, that includes powdered sugar. So, basically, it's going to be ​very​ sweet.