This West Elm x REI Collection Will Take Your Picnic to the Next Level

With summer get-togethers about to hit their seasonal stride, there's no better time than the present to invest in some new outdoor furniture. So, how appropriate for West Elm and REI Co-op to launch their new collaboration today!
The luxe home goods brand and the outdoor giant have co-designed a collection of outdoor furnishings perfect for picnics at the park or the beach, from a foldable table to a day shelter for shade to an insulated picnic tote.
To help celebrate the launch, the two companies are also hosting the virtual "Tiny Picnic Festival" on June 13 at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. Attendees can learn about packing for picnics, win pieces from the collaboration, or tune into a live concert.
Ready to shop the collection? Check out our favorite pieces below.
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.