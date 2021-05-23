Need a New Appliance? Here Are All of the Best Sales for Memorial Day

Aside from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Memorial Day weekend is the best time to shop for appliances. Whether you're looking for a new grill for your patio or a compact microwave for a small kitchen, you're bound to find a deal during Memorial Day weekend. Check out the best Memorial Day appliance sales below and find even more Memorial Day sales to shop here.

BBQ Guys: Save on grills and grilling accessories from now through Memorial Day weekend and get a free gift with select purchases.

Best Buy: Best Buy is having a May Appliance Event where you can save big with deals on packages like up to 10% off three or more select LG appliances and up to $1,700 off select KitchenAid appliance bundles.

BioLite: Get 20% off sitewide, including the bestselling FirePit and CampStove (which are both perfect for summer activities).

Dyson: Save up to $100 on Dyson's cordless stick and upright vacuums.

The Home Depot: Shop Special Buy savings and get discounts on appliances from top brands like Samsung, LG, Maytag, and more.

Kenyon Grills: Through June 1, get the City Grill — Kenyon's portable, versatile grill that can be used both indoors and outdoors — for $50 off its original price. Plus, score 25% off all grill accessories, including utensils, drip trays, and griddles.

Maytag: Through June 2, get instant or mail-in rebates of up to $200 on Maytag appliances from washers and dryers to cooktops and refrigerators.

Meater: Take 20% off your order of the wireless leave-in thermometer from May 28 to 31.

SodaStream: Save up to 20% on sparkling water machines from May 27 to 31.

Sur la Table: Sur la Table has a fresh batch of May deals with up to 50% off small appliances from blenders to air fryers.

Vitamix: Shop blenders as low as $289 during Vitamix's once-a-year spring sale.