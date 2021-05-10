This TikTok Hack Shows You How to Protect Your Identity on Mail and More

If you're the type of person who will scrape off, cut up, or color over your personal information before disposing of mail, packages, pill bottles, and more, you're not alone. Thanks to a like-minded TikTok user, we just discovered an affordable hack that will make protecting your information even easier.
According to @simplysalfinds, all you need is a special stamp to hide your information. Instead of spending time cutting up or coloring over your details, simply use a roller stamp to cover them with ink. For this task, @simplysalfinds uses the Miseyo Wide Roller Identity Theft Stamp, which can be purchased on Amazon for $9.99.
"I use it on voided checks, junk mail, online packages, and medicine bottles," explains the user, adding that the Miseyo item is a great alternative to a paper shredder. This specific stamp will plaster the word "confidential" all over your personal info, making it impossible for people to see what's underneath it.
Protecting your identity has never looked so easy and cost-effective.
