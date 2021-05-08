This Egg Hack Guarantees Flavorful Eggs With No Added Prep Time

If there's one food we consistently crave in the morning, it's flavorful eggs that utilize different spices, sauces, condiments, and cheeses. Fortunately, for this weekend's breakfast menu, we found an egg hack that will help us achieve this dream in no time (literally).

Courtesy of a viral TikTok video created by registered dietitian nutritionist Amy Wilichowski, we now know how to create delicious pesto eggs that aren't oversaturated with oil. All you have to do is replace the oil or butter you'd use to coat the pan with the pesto. Thanks to the oil that's already in the pesto, your eggs won't stick to the pan.

Wilichowski says that you can utilize this hack for all types of eggs — scrambled, fried, sunny-side up. Plus, you can use store-bought or premade pesto (Wilichowski includes her recipe here) so that your breakfast will be ready in the time it takes you to make a simple egg.