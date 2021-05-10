A New Landscape Design Competition Show Features Martha Stewart as a Judge

While we await the next season of the ​The Great British Baking Show,​ there's a new competition show for us to obsess over. Debuting on Discovery+ this week is ​Clipped​, a TV series that pits seven topiary artists against one another for a $50,000 prize.

And best of all, Martha Stewart is the head judge! The panel also features landscape designer Fernando Wong and lifestyle expert Chris Lambton, while ​Ugly Betty​ actor Michael Urie will host.

Each week, the artists, who range from event to botanical designers, will be challenged to create a variety of masterful greenery sculptures — including mini-golf obstacles and a full set of living room "furniture." And yes, there are plenty of those classic animal sculptures, too.

"I expect sheer perfection," Stewart says in the trailer, eyes twinkling at the pun.