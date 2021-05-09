This $14 Fabric Cleaner Is Going Viral on TikTok

Forget about TikTok dances, TikTok cleaning hacks is where it's at, in our opinion. The latest viral cleaning video highlights a product you absolutely need to purchase for your own home: a $14 fabric cleaner that works wonders.

TikTok user Amber Marie (@xoduchess) recently posted a simple couch-cleaning video, and it's since been watched 1.4 million times and counting. In it, she simply sprays ForceField Fabric Cleaner, which retails for $13.99, on the arm of her dirty sofa, waits five minutes, then scrubs it with a Mothers Carpet and Upholstery brush.

Then, as she says in the video, voilà! A clean sofa!

So for about $20 total, you can tackle every fabric stain in your house with gusto — and with incredible results. The cleaner actually works on all water-safe fabrics, so you can use it on everything from the leather in your car to your cotton clothes. And it goes one step farther than just cleaning fabrics by actually leaving "a protective treatment on the surface."

Bottom line: Get this fabric cleaner, ASAP!