This New IKEA Queen Bed Frame Is Less Than $100

There's no doubt about it: Furniture can get pretty expensive, pretty quickly. Thankfully, there are brands like IKEA that bring affordable furnishings to the masses. And one of the Swedish retailer's newest products is astonishingly budget-friendly — even for a brand known for reasonable prices!
Meet the sleek Grimsbu the only proper queen-size bed frame on IKEA's site that comes in at under $100! It's also one of the few on the market that boasts such a low price tag. Listed at $99, the powder-coated steel frame is available in gray or white, and it features a low profile that's ideal for compact spaces. Stick it under a window or in a room with sloped ceilings to save space.
Naturally, there's assembly required with the Grimsbu. After you screw together the frame, you'll lay out the wood slats across it. Overall, it's not terribly difficult, as far as most IKEA builds go. And given that the price is so low, it's definitely worth the effort.
Stefanie is a New York–based writer and editor. She has served on the editorial staffs of Architectural Digest, ARTnews, and Oyster.com, a TripAdvisor company, before setting out on her own as a freelancer. Her beats include architecture, design, art, travel, science, and history, and her words have appeared in Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler, Popular Science, Mental Floss, Galerie, Jetsetter, and History.com, among others. In another life, she'd be a real estate broker since she loves searching for apartments and homes.