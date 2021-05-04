How to Prepare for What Experts Are Calling 'Poolmageddon'

We have some unfortunate news for people who are planning to use a pool this summer. According to CNBC, America is about to experience the worst chlorine shortage in the country's history, causing the chemical's prices to skyrocket even more than they already have due to pandemic demand.

In addition to an increase in chlorine sales since more people have been at home this past year, the 2021 shortage has also been caused by an unfortunate chemical plant fire. In August 2020, a manufacturing plant burned down and affected BioLab, a top chlorine tablet supplier. "I call it 'Poolmageddon,'" Rudy Stankowitz, the CEO of Aquatic Facility Training & Consultants, told CNBC. "A lot of people are not going to be able to find the chlorine tablets they need this season."

Based on Hunker's conversation with Michele Hlavsa, the head of the CDC's Healthy Swimming Program, we know just how crucial chlorine can be when it comes to killing and inactivating pool-based germs. So, what are pool owners to do in the face of Poolmageddon? Fortunately, there are alternatives.

Hydrogen peroxide is, in fact, a natural alternative to chlorine and more information about how to use it properly can be found here. The same goes for baking soda and Clorox. Just make sure you get your measurements right when using these other options.

If you want to eliminate the need for chlorine, you can also consider converting your pool into a natural or saltwater one. A natural swimming pool uses plants to purify the water, while a saltwater pool relies on a chlorine generator to turn salt into chlorine. Both require different types of maintenance, so you'll want to read up on that information before making the switch.