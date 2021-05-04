Searches for This Color Are Up on Pinterest Among Gen-Z Decor Lovers

Turns out Gen Z is ready for a refresh. Pinterest reports that popular search terms on the site indicate a positive attitude towards life in the second half of the year. With so many changes in the past year and a half, that comes as no surprise.
Major trends include backyard party ideas, travel plans, and more. According to the site, these keywords were from search data in January through February of 2020, compared to the same months in 2021. Specifically, the searches are from global users in the 18-24 age bracket.
Of course, we're always interested in how our homes might be changing as a reaction to what's happening all around us. "Home-as-safe-haven is here to stay, but maximalism is on the rise," Pinterest states. And there's one hue that reigns supreme: searches for "sage green aesthetic" are 32 times higher than the same time period last year. In general, "searches for renovations are at an all time high," and it seems that sage green will definitely be on many a color palette.
If you don't know where to start, check out some of our top suggestions:
