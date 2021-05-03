Costco Introduced a New Food Court Menu Item — With a Catch

We have some exciting Costco news, but unfortunately, it comes with a catch. In Vancouver, Canada, Costco patrons have noticed a brand new food court menu item: a crispy chicken sandwich! It comes with a soft, cheesy bun and spicy mayo. Yum!

Now, for the catch. The new Costco food court item appears to only be available in Canada — for now. According to Eat This, Not That, a Costco representative said that they have no comment regarding whether or not the crispy chicken sandwich will end up in the U.S. However, that's not a "no," so there's still a chance (especially if the sandwich is a hit).