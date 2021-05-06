Amazon Prime Day Is Coming Earlier Than Expected This Year

By Pauline Lacsamana May 6, 2021
If Amazon Prime Day is your go-to shopping event of the year, we have great news — the annual sale may come sooner than we thought. According to TechRadar, Amazon execs announced that Prime Day is expected to take place sometime in June, although no exact dates have been confirmed yet. After being pushed back to October last year due to the pandemic, we're ready to have our major summer shopping spree back.

We don't know about you, but we're getting our wish lists ready ASAP. Check out a few of our favorite Amazon finds we're hoping might be on sale during Prime Day below.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $179.95

Duramont Ergonomic Adjustable Office Chair, $289.99

Tineco iFLOOR3 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99

KitchenAid Countertop Blender, $199

Instant Pot DUO60, $89

BioBidet BB600 Ultimate Advanced Bidet Toilet Seat, $325

Breville Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine, $139.97

