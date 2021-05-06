Amazon Prime Day Is Coming Earlier Than Expected This Year

If Amazon Prime Day is your go-to shopping event of the year, we have great news — the annual sale may come sooner than we thought. According to TechRadar, Amazon execs announced that Prime Day is expected to take place sometime in June, although no exact dates have been confirmed yet. After being pushed back to October last year due to the pandemic, we're ready to have our major summer shopping spree back.
We don't know about you, but we're getting our wish lists ready ASAP. Check out a few of our favorite Amazon finds we're hoping might be on sale during Prime Day below.
