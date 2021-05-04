Le Creuset Is Supporting LGBTQ Youth With a Pride Month Release

Le Creuset is spreading the love in the best way possible with the Signature Round Dutch L'OVEn, a limited-edition Dutch oven that's sure to brighten up any kitchen. The new Dutch oven reimagines Le Creuset's best-selling item with a pleasant surprise: an adorable rainbow heart applique across the cookware's white enameled cast iron.

The 4.5-quart Signature Round Dutch L'OVEn comes with a stainless steel knob and all the features we love about Le Creuset's Dutch oven. Not only is it multifunctional, has top-of-the-line heat retention and distribution, and is resistant to wear and tear, but it also provides the perfect opportunity to show a little style and expression in the kitchen.