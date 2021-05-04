Le Creuset Is Supporting LGBTQ Youth With a Pride Month Release

Le Creuset is spreading the love in the best way possible with the Signature Round Dutch L'OVEn, a limited-edition Dutch oven that's sure to brighten up any kitchen. The new Dutch oven reimagines Le Creuset's best-selling item with a pleasant surprise: an adorable rainbow heart applique across the cookware's white enameled cast iron.
The 4.5-quart Signature Round Dutch L'OVEn comes with a stainless steel knob and all the features we love about Le Creuset's Dutch oven. Not only is it multifunctional, has top-of-the-line heat retention and distribution, and is resistant to wear and tear, but it also provides the perfect opportunity to show a little style and expression in the kitchen.
Plus, in honor of Pride month next month, the exclusive launch of the Le Creuset L'OVEn will support The Trevor Project, which ensures that LGBTQ+ youth have access to the vital support and resources that they need. You can buy the limited-edition Dutch oven for $380 online at Williams Sonoma.
Pauline is a freelance lifestyle writer based in Providence, Rhode Island. When she's not writing, you can find her at her local yoga studio or scoping out hidden gems at flea markets and thrift stores.