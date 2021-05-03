Mark Your Calendar: The Hilton Carter x Target Collection Is Seriously Chic

By Eva Recinos May 3, 2021
"Greenery has a power to it that's like no other," plant and interior stylist, Instagram star, and author Hilton Carter wisely says about his upcoming collection at Target. Soon, you'll be able to shop his top plant essentials online and in stores, thanks to the new collaboration dropping on May 14.

The collection will feature both faux and live plants (the latter available only in stores), and everything you might need to take care of them. The faux gems are available in small to extra-large sizes. And if you're really advanced, you can find tools for propagation. Planters and other accessories round out this chic and practical selection.

Bookmark some of our faves below and keep them at the ready for the official launch.

Wall Mounted Stoneware Planter Black, $20

Glass/Metal Aged House Terrarium Planter Gold, $30

Glass Plant Mister Yellow/Amber Gray, $20

Faux Philodendron Birkin Plant with Wood Stand Planter White, $25

Ceramic Watering Can, $25

Marble/Metal Single Stem Propagation Plant Stand, $10

