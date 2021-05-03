Mark Your Calendar: The Hilton Carter x Target Collection Is Seriously Chic

"Greenery has a power to it that's like no other," plant and interior stylist, Instagram star, and author Hilton Carter wisely says about his upcoming collection at Target. Soon, you'll be able to shop his top plant essentials online and in stores, thanks to the new collaboration dropping on May 14.

The collection will feature both faux and live plants (the latter available only in stores), and everything you might need to take care of them. The faux gems are available in small to extra-large sizes. And if you're really advanced, you can find tools for propagation. Planters and other accessories round out this chic and practical selection.