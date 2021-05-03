This TikTok Napkin Hack Is a Cottagecore Trend in the Making

It's safe to say that the cottagecore trend isn't going anywhere and we are more than okay with that. We especially love seeing all the new and creative ways people are approaching cottagecore styling and the following napkin hack is no exception.

Creative by @easyinterieur on TikTok, the hack video shows viewers how to take a simple square paper napkin and turn it into a teacup handle bow. The best part: It only requires six simple folds!

This makes for a unique spin on a popular aspect of cottagecore decor. We also love that you can play with different napkin patterns and colors, along with different teacup styles, to truly add your personality to the idea. (However, we are big fans of how that pink and green floral print looks against the simple white cup and saucers.)