This Fake House Exterior Conceals a Hidden Airbnb Gem

We love discovering hidden gems in the form of houses we can actually stay in, and our latest find comes straight from TikTok. Thanks to user @eyeetee, we know exactly where we're going to stay next time we find ourselves in Atlanta.

When you first come across the residence, what you'll see is an ordinary craftsman home with a front porch. However, once you open the front door, you'll instantly find yourself inside a garden courtyard with a waterfall, a small pond with actual fish, a fire pit, and twinkling lights.

Though courtyard homes aren't anything new, you wouldn't guess that this home has a roomy inner garden based on the exterior. As people in the comments mentioned, you'll typically see courtyards in Spanish Colonial-style homes. So this particular find is truly a hidden gem.

In another video, @eyeetee reveals that you can actually stay in the secret courtyard home through Airbnb. It's called "The Secret Garden In the City" and costs $99 per night.