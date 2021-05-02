This Houseplant Company Is Giving Away Free Mystery Plants

Who doesn't love free plants, especially during the spring season? Thanks to Apartment Therapy, we now know that Outside In — a woman-owned houseplant delivery service — is giving away 500 free mystery plants on a weekly basis for the next five weeks.

In honor of Outside In's first birthday, the brand will be dropping surprise batches of 100 free plants. To keep up with when these drops happen, you'll want to follow the company on Instagram, Facebook, their email list (at the bottom of the homepage), and TikTok (which is where the first giveaway occurred).

Once the releases are announced, you can get your free plant on this Outside In page and all you'll have to pay is $9.99 for shipping. Each customer is only allowed to get one three- to four-inch in diameter, established, mystery indoor plant. Once you place your order, you'll receive that plant within five to 12 weeks. For more giveaway specifics, click here.