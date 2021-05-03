Herman Miller Is Reissuing This Iconic 1970s Furniture Item

Retro-chic is all the rage this year, and furniture giant Herman Miller is jumping on board the train. Today, it has officially reissued a cult-favorite seating design from the 1970s — the iconic "chiclet."

Officially called the Wilkes Modular Sofa Group, named for its designer Ray Wilkes, the collection of two- and three-seat sofas and a chair earned its moniker from its resemblance to the colorful, candy-coated chewing gum popular throughout the 20th century. In order to create that unique shape, Wilkes used a then-new injection foam molding, a process that left very little waste.

Though the chiclet furniture line was discontinued in 1986, it's remained a favorite among present day collectors. But now savvy furniture lovers can buy the sofas new — today's iteration of the chiclet set has kept the iconic silhouette intact, and it comes in even more color options than the original set.