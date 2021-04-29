The Way Day Flash Sales That Are Too Good to Miss

By Katie Maguire April 29, 2021
As the end of Wayfair's massive Way Day sale looms near — only 12 hours to go! — we can't help but highlight the incredible flash deals that are popping up. While every major category of home furniture, decor, appliance, and gadget is up to 80% off right now, the flash sales are where it gets ​really​ good. We're talking even steeper discounts on top-rated and bestselling products that have limited inventory (as in, once it sells out, it's gone for good).

To help you wade through the pages upon pages of amazing picks, we rounded up a few of our favorites below. (Of course, if you want to see our favorite non-flash Way Day deals, we did that, too.)

Let the countdown begin!

Sealy 12" Plush Memory Foam Mattress, $1,099 $430.99

Beachcrest Home Newtown 60" Double Bathroom Vanity Set, $2,564 $1,008.99

Mistana Hillsby Charcoal/Light Gray/Beige Area Rug, $450 $121.99

Umbra Hubba Modern Accent Mirror, $175.99 $118.99

Mercury Row Garren 75.6" Square Arm Sofa, $409.99 $322.99

George Oliver Wigington 23.5" Single Bathroom Vanity, $794 $400.99

Wade Logan Haleigh 1-Light Dimmable Wallchiere, $89.05 $56.99

Upper Square Babin Height Adjustable Standing Desk, $524.99 $457.99

Mistana Brandt Dark Gray Area Rug, $78 $23.99

