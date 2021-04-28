P.F. Candle Co. Just Launched a Brand New Summer Scent

Everyone's favorite amber-jarred candle company, P.F. Candle Co., is coming out with a new scent just in time for Mother's Day. Called Watermelon & Chili, the fragrance is inspired by easygoing Los Angeles summers (a vibe we'd definitely love to bring into our own homes).

The limited-edition scent features bursting lime and ripe watermelon combined with grass and dried chili. It's fruity, tart, earthy, and a tad bit sweet, inspired by summertime park picnics and chili-covered fruit.

"We feel it's only fitting after a long year cooped up inside that this is one of the happiest scents we've ever made, and we can't wait for you to try it!" reads the brand's press release.

Watermelon & Chili will be launching on May 4 in the brand's 7.2 oz. standard candle size. You'll be able to purchase the new item on P.F. Candle Co.'s website and you can follow the company on Instagram for updates.