It's Way Day, Wayfair's Biggest Sale of the Year! Here Are Our Top Finds

By Katie Maguire April 28, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Three cheers for Way Day! During Wayfair's biggest shopping event of the year, you can score up to 80% off across all categories — the lowest prices of the season — with bonus flash deals on top of the already super-low prices. Whether you're looking for outdoor seating, area rugs, bedding, kitchenware, pet essentials, or sofas, you're bound to save big. But, with so many items on sale, it can feel overwhelming to find the best deals — which is why we did it for you. Scroll down to find our top picks from the massive Way Day sale going on right now at Wayfair.

1. AllModern Jasper 119" Wide Velvet Sofa & Chaise, $2,428 $1,549.99

With a nearly perfect rating — it currently sits at 4.7 out of 5 — this oversize velvet lounger is a winner, whether you prefer this rust hue or the other two options, gray and black.

2. Kinsella Coffee Table with Storage, $434.05 $213.99

A timeless coffee table is honestly priceless — but we'll gladly take this one for more than 50% off.

3. Zipcode Design Barrel Chair, $299 $164.99

This statement chair is the perfect accouterment to any space, from reading nooks to living rooms. If orange is a bit much for you, it also comes in 12 other colors.

4. Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions, $1,176 $349.99

Act fast; at 70% off, this outdoor seating set won't last for long.

5. Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, $185 $159.95

Le Creuset on sale? Don't mind if we do.

6. AllModern Larkin Solid Wood Dining Table, $897 $459.99

This midcentury modern dining table is currently less than $500 (but no one would ever be the wiser).

7. Truly Soft Everday Sheet, $50 $19.99

With over 700 five-star reviews and 16 colors to choose from you can't go wrong with these basic sheets (especially since they're currently 60% off).

8. Slide-A-Shelf Made-To-Fit Standard Slide-Out Shelf, $119.99 $78.46

2021 is finally the year we get our kitchen cabinets in check. These made-to-fit sliding shelves come in (believe it or not) 488 different sizes so you can find a setup that works for your space.

9. Sol 72 Merlyn 8-Piece Rattan Sectional Seating Group, $3,347 $1,899.99

If you've been meaning to splurge on a full outdoor living room, consider this gorg set, now 43% off.

10. KitchenAid® Professional 600 Series 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $499 $429

Didn't know you could find Kitchenaid on sale at Wayfair? Now you know.

