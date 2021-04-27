Getting Away Is Super Easy in This Airbnb 8,800 Feet Above Sea Level

Tired of all the city hustle and bustle, especially during such an unpredictable time? How about a jaw-dropping change of scene in the form of 5,850 acres?

Airbnb announced today that it will soon open up reservations for Andesite Mountain in Big Sky, Montana, hosted by rock climber and mountaineer Conrad Anker. Two lucky guests will be the ​only​ people in the space, free to take in the sights in surrounding 5,850 acres.

Anker has decades of mountain experience under his belt, but you don't have to be a pro to appreciate the natural surroundings of the space. Depending on your interests, you can choose from a number of activities, including "horseback riding along mountainside trails" and "fly-fishing on a blue-ribbon trout stream," according to Airbnb. (BTW, Anker will be away from the space because he's going to ​Mt. Everest​, no big deal).

Here's the catch: It's a one-time, two-night stay, created for two people, making it a truly unique experience. The lucky person that snags this stay — priced at $88 per night, since the location is 8,800 feet above sea level — will enjoy a visit from Thursday, October 7 to Saturday, October 9.

Safety is, of course, still a priority. "Interested guests should note that booking rules are in strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines and those who request to book must currently live in the U.S. and share the same household to minimize risk," Airbnb said in a press release.