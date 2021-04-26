We Can't Get Over Airbnb's Most Wishlisted Domes

If you're itching to get away (safely) but want a more low-key experience, why not cozy up in a dome and sleep underneath the stars? Airbnb released a list of the "10 most wishlisted domes in the US with a view for stargazing" and we're bookmarking them for our next getaway. Whether you're itching to go to Colorado or Joshua Tree, there's something for everyone. (And there are plenty of wishlisted barns, too, if that's more your vibe).

Check out some of our favorite dazzling domes below and see the full list here.

This space is listed as good for a couples' retreat — especially with the amenities of a hot tub and fire pit. The 450-square-foot space has one bedroom and bathroom, with a kitchenette, making it a cozy retreat. A private pond nearby completes the idyllic image of this unique find.

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom space has 360-degree views of the Rocky Mountains, making it sound like the perfect tranquil getaway. There's also a fenced-in outdoor dog run if you want to bring your furry friend. Reviews rave about the magical scenery.