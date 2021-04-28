Parachute Baby Expanded Its Offerings – Including Some Chic Furniture

You might know Parachute for its California-cool bedding and bath linens, but did you know it has a baby collection, too? And that collection is about to go through a growth spurt. Parachute is launching a suite of 18 new baby items today, from swaddling blankets to a crib by Brooklyn-based children's lifestyle brand Oeuf.
Each new product is OEKO-TEX certified, meaning the textiles used are free of harmful substances — which is especially important when using them around babies!
Check out our favorite items from the new Parachute Baby collection, and shop them all here.
