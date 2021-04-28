Parachute Baby Expanded Its Offerings – Including Some Chic Furniture

By Stefanie Waldek April 28, 2021
You might know Parachute for its California-cool bedding and bath linens, but did you know it has a baby collection, too? And that collection is about to go through a growth spurt. Parachute is launching a suite of 18 new baby items today, from swaddling blankets to a crib by Brooklyn-based children's lifestyle brand Oeuf.

Each new product is OEKO-TEX certified, meaning the textiles used are free of harmful substances — which is especially important when using them around babies!

Check out our favorite items from the new Parachute Baby collection, and shop them all here.

1. Bandana Bib (set of 2), $26

2. Confetti Crib Sheet, $49

3. Muslin Swaddle Blanket, $24

4. Oeuf Sparrow Crib, $860

5. Travel Changing Pad, $79

6. Baby Bath Bundle (1 towel, 2 washcloths), $42

7. Toddler Moon Pillow Cover, $39

