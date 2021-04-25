This Instagrammer Revealed That Most People's Decking Is Actually Upside Down

Today, our minds were blown by Instagram user @my_london_home, who revealed that most people's decking is actually upside down. Yes, really.
In a post showing their new deck being built, @my_london_home wrote that the wood on your decking is not supposed to have the ridges facing up. You may have thought that these ridges were meant to prevent you from slipping, but they are actually designed to stop rot from happening underneath your deck.
"The ridges are to encourage circulation and stop the rot. They do not add extra grip. They are not meant to be seen," writes @my_london_home.
This is confirmed by Build, an Australia-based building and renovation authority. On its site, the company writes, "Many board manufacturers' warranties are voided if the boards have been installed with the groove side facing upwards, as this can seriously jeopardize the longevity of the boards. If your installer has put them in incorrectly, then you have grounds to ask them to redo the job the right way (unless this is what you asked them to do, of course)."
Is anyone else running outside to look at their deck?
h/t Lad Bible
