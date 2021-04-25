This New Touch-Free Phone Tool Kills 99.9% of Germs in 30 Seconds

If there's one thing we've learned this past year, it's that cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting our surfaces is key. And yes, that includes our smartphones. To help with this, home and lifestyle brand Simplehuman just launched the Cleanstation: a touch-free, automatic phone sanitizing tool that kills 99.9% of germs in 30 seconds.

Using 30 ultraviolet C (UV-C) LEDs, the Cleanstation is the fastest phone-cleaning appliance on the market. It automatically lowers the phone into the LED and aluminum chamber, sanitizes the device, and then raises the phone back up in the time it takes you to wash and dry your hands. Plus, you never actually have to touch the Cleanstation in order for it to work.

The Cleanstation was also designed to take up as little space as possible, making it ideal for smaller apartments. You can even use the appliance along with Simplehuman's touch-free soap pump for a completely hands-free sanitizing experience.