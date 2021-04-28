The Best Way Day Mattress Deals to Score Today

When it comes to big-ticket items like mattresses, we're all for trying to save a few bucks when we can. Starting today, you can save up to 65% on mattresses during Wayfair's two-day sales event, Way Day, including deals on major brands like Beautyrest, Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Casper, and Serta, along with the retailer's own mattress brand Wayfair Sleep. Plus, you get free shipping and can save even more with Way Day flash deals.