The Best Way Day Mattress Deals to Score Today

By Pauline Lacsamana April 28, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

When it comes to big-ticket items like mattresses, we're all for trying to save a few bucks when we can. Starting today, you can save up to 65% on mattresses during Wayfair's two-day sales event, Way Day, including deals on major brands like Beautyrest, Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Casper, and Serta, along with the retailer's own mattress brand Wayfair Sleep. Plus, you get free shipping and can save even more with Way Day flash deals.

Check out our favorite mattress picks below.

1. Wayfair Sleep 10" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress, $555.05 $253.99

2. Beautyrest BR800 14" Medium Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress, $1,279 $659.99

3. Wayfair Sleep 10-inch Plush Gel Memory Foam Mattress, starting at $274.99 $167.99

4. Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Mattress, starting at $695

5. Sealy Hybrid Premium Silver Chill Cooling 14-inch Firm Mattress and Box Spring Set, starting at $2,124

6. Zinus Select 8-inch Medium Memory Foam Mattress, starting at $182.95 $167.99

7. Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-ProAdapt 12-inch Firm Memory Foam Mattress, starting at $2,499

8. Serta Perfect Sleeper 13.75-inch Plush Pillow Top Hybrid Mattress and Box Spring Set, starting at $1,274.99 $579.99

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline is a freelance lifestyle writer based in Providence, Rhode Island. When she's not writing, you can find her at her local yoga studio or scoping out hidden gems at flea markets and thrift stores.

Connect on LinkedIn
View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy