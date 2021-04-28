Way Day: The Best Outdoor Furniture and Accessories to Score on Deep Sale

By Pauline Lacsamana April 28, 2021
Way Day is finally here and it's two full days of Black Friday-worthy deals that seem too good to be true (but are very much real). While there are tons of amazing discounts across all categories, the outdoor section has major steals you'll want to take advantage of as we get closer to the summer months.

With up to 65% off outdoor furniture, lawn and garden decor, hot tubs, pergolas, and more, it's the perfect time to upgrade your backyard and patio essentials for your best outdoor entertainment setup yet. And truth be told, it's the best time to stock up on discounted winter gear like outdoor heaters, too. Don't forget — there are flash deals throughout the two-day event so keep an eye out for even more discounts.

Check out our top outdoor picks we're hoping to snag on sale during Way Day below.

Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth 3-Piece Rattan Seating Group, $1,588 $899.99

Rochford 7-Piece Sectional Seating Group with Cushions, $3,290 $2,199.99

Veradek Metallic Series Galvanized Steel Planter Box, $139.99 $97.94

Sol 72 Outdoor Falmouth Wide Outdoor Wicker Loveseat with Cushions, $1,381 $749.99

AquaRest Spas Select 150 4-Person 12-Jet Hot Tub, $2,999.99 $2,399.99

Launceston 10' x 6.5' Rectangular Market Umbrella, $309 $192.99

Lark Manor Joliet 4 Piece Sofa Seating Group, $1,760 $374.99

Char-Broil Performance Series 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill, $279.99

Sol 72 Outdoor Glendale 48,000 BTU Propane Patio Heater, $184.19

Sunjoy Parlay Steel Patio Gazebo (10x12), $320

Latitude Run Bartolomeus Cast Stone Wood Burning Fire Pit, $476.65

Ivy Bronx Worksop 3-Piece Bistro Set, $162.99

Bay Isle Home Commer Green Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug (8x10), $195.99

