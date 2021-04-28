The Best Way Day Sofa and Sectional Deals to Snag Right Now

By Pauline Lacsamana April 28, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Finding the right living room seating is crucial to a cozy home, but unfortunately, a quality sofa can come with a hefty price tag. That is unless you're shopping during Wayfair's major two-day sales event, Way Day, which kicks off today. During the epic sale, you can get up to 70% off living room seating, including sofas, sectionals, and more. And the best part? You get free shipping on everything and can save even more with flash deals throughout the event. Check out our top sofa and sectional picks below.

AllModern Jasper Wide Velvet Sofa & Chaise, $2,438 $1,649.99

AllModern Lonsdale Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise, $2,299 $2,029.99

AllModern Aaron Wide Reversible Sofa & Chaise, $1,999 $999.99

Joss & Main Clark Wide Sofa & Chaise, $2,499 $1,429.99

Everly Quinn Oberyn Velvet Sofa, $2,300 $1,179.99

Latitude Run Samual 123.5-inch Wide Reversible Modular Corner Sectional with Ottoman, $1,349.99

Coastal Farmhouse Somerville Sofa with Reversible Cushions, $959.99

Everly Quinn Rensselaer Wide Velvet Modular Corner Sectional, $5,800 $3,599.99

Mercury Row Garren Square Arm Sofa, $386.99

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline is a freelance lifestyle writer based in Providence, Rhode Island. When she's not writing, you can find her at her local yoga studio or scoping out hidden gems at flea markets and thrift stores.

Connect on LinkedIn
View Work
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy