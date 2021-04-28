The Best Way Day Sofa and Sectional Deals to Snag Right Now

Finding the right living room seating is crucial to a cozy home, but unfortunately, a quality sofa can come with a hefty price tag. That is unless you're shopping during Wayfair's major two-day sales event, Way Day, which kicks off today. During the epic sale, you can get up to 70% off living room seating, including sofas, sectionals, and more. And the best part? You get free shipping on everything and can save even more with flash deals throughout the event. Check out our top sofa and sectional picks below.
Pauline is a freelance lifestyle writer based in Providence, Rhode Island. When she's not writing, you can find her at her local yoga studio or scoping out hidden gems at flea markets and thrift stores.