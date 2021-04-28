These Are the Way Day Rug Deals Currently in Our Cart

By Eva Recinos April 28, 2021
Now that Wayfair's Way Day is officially here, we're ready to get started on some shopping. And there's one area that you definitely don't want to miss: the rug selection. Whether you're looking for a runner or an area rug, now could be a great time to snag something special.

The right rug can take your space from blah to modern, and there are plenty of styles to choose. Make your ​way​ (get it?) to the site to check out some serious deals.

We've rounded up a few below that we especially love.

1. Latitude Run Checkered Handwoven Wool Red/Orange Area Rug (5x7 feet), $699 $479.99

2. 17 Stories Riordan Black/Ivory Rug (5x7 feet), $120 $51.99

3. AllModern Jerome Geometric Charcoal/Beige Area Rug (5x7 feet), $285 $119.99

4. Wrought Studio Bohdalice Geometric Ivory Area Rug (5x7 feet), $131.99 $122.99

5. AllModern Hand Braided Jute/Sisal Tan Area Rug (2x4 feet), $81 $49.99

6. Mack & Milo Geometric Handmade Tufted Wool Ivory Area Rug (Round), $173.93 $104.99

