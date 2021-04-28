These Are the Way Day Rug Deals Currently in Our Cart

Now that Wayfair's Way Day is officially here, we're ready to get started on some shopping. And there's one area that you definitely don't want to miss: the rug selection. Whether you're looking for a runner or an area rug, now could be a great time to snag something special.
The right rug can take your space from blah to modern, and there are plenty of styles to choose. Make your way (get it?) to the site to check out some serious deals.
We've rounded up a few below that we especially love.
Eva Recinos is an associate editor at Hunker. You can reach her at eva@hunker.com
