This Is the Best U.S. City for Digital Nomads, According to Yelp and Zillow

As we move into year two of work-from-home life, some of us might be contemplating a shift into the digital nomad life. If we're going to be remote forever, why not hit the road?

"It is clear that this past year has caused many to reconsider their housing needs and wants — and sometimes that means not wanting to be tied to one spot for too long," Zillow economic data analyst Nicole Bachaud said in a statement. "Amenity-rich places with a lot of affordable rental units with shorter leasing terms are appealing to many people who no longer have to punch in at the office. More than 1-in-10 Americans have already moved in the past year, but we think the Great Reshuffling is just getting started."

If you have no idea where to go, Zillow and Yelp have you covered. The two tech giants have partnered up to release the Digital Nomad Index, naming the 10 best cities for digital nomads, factoring in average rent and the variety of things to do in town. (You can learn more about the methodology here.)

"These destinations boast a mix of outdoor adventure and city perks that are appealing to the many young professionals who have transitioned to the nomadic lifestyle due to their newfound ability to work from anywhere," Yelp Trend Expert Tara Lewis said in a statement. "They're great for digital nomads and offer a variety of highly-rated local businesses and activities these folks are looking for, like shared office spaces, furniture rental, hiking, RV repairs, paddle boarding, and more."

So without further ado, here are the top 10 U.S. metro areas for digital nomads, according to Zillow and Yelp, and the typical rent you can expect to pay.