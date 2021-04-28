This Chasing Paper x I Spy DIY Collection Is Perfect for Grandmillennials

One of the greatest things about peel-and-stick wallpaper is that it's easy to swap out with the seasons — and Chasing Paper's latest launch is definitely worth a wallpaper redo. The new line is a collaboration with Jenni Yolo of I Spy DIY featuring six floral prints.

"The I Spy DIY x Chasing Paper collaboration was inspired by the spring andsSummer seasons in Wisconsin, and the unique and lovely blooms that seemingly pop up out of nowhere," Yolo said in a statement. "Each flower and element of the prints were found in pages of antique books. I then worked with Chasing Paper to turn them into prints that I love and would use in my own home!"

The collection also features a complementary peel-and-stick floor tile in a print called "Stepping Stone" and a series of art prints of vintage-style landscapes and sketches.

The wallpaper retails for $40 to $120 a panel, measuring between 2x4 feet to 2x12 feet. Floor tiles cost $50 for a pack of eight (a larger 2x4 foot tile retails at $50 as well). Art prints range in price from $12 to $40.