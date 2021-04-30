This 'La La Land' Tudor-Style House Could Be Yours for $8M

Not all Hollywood stars are people. Some are houses! And if this Tudor Revival–style home in Pasadena, California had an IMDB page, it would certainly be an impressive one.

Currently on sale for $8.495 million (the listing is with Sally Forester Jones Group), the property's "acting" credits include the films ​La La Land​ (2017) and ​Beaches​ (1988), as well as TV shows ​Parks and Recreation​, ​Mad Men,​ and ​Columbo​.

But Hollywood pedigree aside, the house itself is simply gorgeous, which is why it's not at all surprising that it was the site of the 2017 Pasadena Showcase House of Design.

The two-acre property was the former domain of Carlota Busch Webster, an heiress of the Anheuser-Busch family, and it was designed by Sylvanus Boardman Marson and Garrett Van Pelt in 1920.

The main house — which spans 7,479 square feet and has eight bedrooms — features impressive architectural details, from a coffered double barrel-vaulted ceiling over the grand staircase to stained-glass windows. There's also a guest house and garage.