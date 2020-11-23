Etsy's Cyber Week Sale Includes Custom Gifts and Stylish Tableware

We're sure your inbox/timeline/news feed is flooded with Cyber Week sales, but this is truly one not to miss! Etsy is launching a massive sales event for the retail holiday on November 19, with deals up to 60% off across all categories of the site. What better way to celebrate the festive season than to support small business owners?

Advertisement

Video of the Day

The sale opens to shoppers who have the Etsy app first, while desktop users will have to wait an extra day. But don't worry, this year there are three extra days of the event — it goes through December 1, so there's plenty of time to get your shopping in. Plus, there's an early-bird sale happening right now through November 20, with discounts of up to 20% off.

When the sale launches, you'll be able to shop all the products here, but in the meantime, we're bringing you a sneak peek of some of the discounted goods below.

Advertisement