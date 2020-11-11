Today Is One of the Biggest Shopping Holidays of the Year — Here Are the Best Deals

If you ever needed a reason to go shopping, today is your chance. November 11 is officially a two-holiday day. It's both Veterans Day and Singles Day and both are amazing opportunities to save big before Black Friday (just be sure to also thank our veterans for their service). Get major discounts across all categories including dreamy holiday decor, luxe cashmere, linens, food delivery services, beauty products, rugs, and more. Most of these sales are today only, so be sure to act fast.
Decor & Furniture
Bed Bath & Beyond: Everyone can enjoy sitewide savings and military personnel and veterans get an extra 25% off entire purchase.
JCPenney: Take an extra 25% off your order with code HERO41.
Kirkland's: Get 20% off your purchase with code REGULAR and free shipping on orders $49.
Kohl's: Take $10 off when you spend $25.
Macy's: Take 20% off.
Rugs Direct: Take up to 80% off sitewide plus free shipping.
Rugs.com: Save up to an extra 75% on rugs during the Veterans Day Preview Sale.
Target: Active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families get 10% off.
Verishop: Take 25% off fashion and 15% off home and beauty with code SELFLOVE21.
Bedding & Mattresses
Airweave: Score $111 off all mattresses, toppers and futons.
Awara: Take $200 off plus get a $499 sleep bundle with the purchase of any mattress.
Brooklinen: Treat yourself to 15% off today.
Brooklyn Bedding: General customers can save 25% and veterans get 30% off sitewide.
Essentia: Everyone can enjoy 25% off sitewide. Military, veterans, first responders, medical professionals, and teachers get $100 additional discount on purchase of an Essentia Lifestyle, Performance, Wholebody Recovery, or Grateful Bed Air mattress.
MagicLinen: Enjoy special offers on 11 bestsellers.
Mattress Firm: Get up to 50% off mattresses, bedding, and more.
Nest Bedding: Take 20% off mattresses, sheets, duvets, and more.
RVMattress: General customers can save 25% and veterans get 30% off sitewide.
Sleep Number: Save up to $1,000 on beds.
Lifestyle & Appliances
Adidas: Save 25% off sitewide with code BIGDEAL.
Alleyoop: Get $11 off orders of $30 or more with code SINGLESDAY.
Alo Yoga: Get 20% off sitewide.
Apollo Neuro: Enjoy $30 off with code VETERANS30.
Elizabeth Arden: Take 20% off sitewide plus score a complimentary full-size face mask with purchases of $50 or more with code EALOVE.
EveryPlate: Get your first box at $1.79 per serving and then 20% off the next two boxes with code EPVETDAY2021.
Factor: Take $90 off your first three boxes with code FVETDAY21
Farfetch: Save 22% sitewide.
First Aid Beauty: Score 22% off orders of $50 or more with code SELFLOVE22.
Green Chef: Get 10 free meals plus free shipping, with code GCVETDAY2021.
HelloFresh: Enjoy 14 free meals across 5 boxes, including free shipping on first box with code HFVETDAY2021.
Isotoner: Get 30% off sitewide with code VET30.
Kora Organics: Take 25% off using the code SINGLESDAY2021.
LookFantastic: Enjoy up to 22% off with code SPEED and get a free PCA Skin Hyaluronic Acid sample ($40 value) on orders over $90.
Misen: Score $11 off single knives.
Naadam: Take 30% off at the luxe cashmere site with code FORYOU.
The North Face: Active, reservist, veteran, retired U.S. military personnel, and spouses and dependents of active personnel enjoy 10% off.
Tentree: Get 11% off sitewide with code SINGLES11.
Totes: Save 30% sitewide with code VET30.
Urban Outfitters: Snag 11 limited edition vinyl singles from Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.
