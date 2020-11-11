The Search Is Over: These Are the Best Holiday Gifts Under $25

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated  November 10, 2021
Welcome to the Hunker Holiday Gift Guide. From joyful decor picks to gifts that give back, these items are sure to delight everyone on your list.

As much as we'd love to spoil our loved ones, realistically, a shopping on a budget is a must for the holidays. Whether you're doing a budget-friendly secret Santa for work or simply want to make sure you can shop for everyone on your list, here are 40 of the best gifts under $25 that are sure to keep up the holiday cheer.

1. Walmart Himalayan Salt Lamp, $14.50

Since we're all spending more time indoors, it's important to have a calm and relaxing environment. This salt crystal lamp provides a therapeutic glow that will allow your mind, body, and spirit to be at ease.

2. Anthropologie Matte Latte Bowls (set of 4), $24

These bowls are dubbed as "latte bowls" but the bestsellers are a top-rated gift for a reason. Reviewers dub them the perfect size for ice cream, cereal, and snacks and they come in nine different color combos, so you're sure to find the perfect setting for your loved ones.

3. Diaspora Co. Pragati Turmeric, $12

If turmeric is the most used spice in their rack, gift them the best of the best. Diaspora Co. works directly with farmers in partnership with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to support regenerative, sustainable agriculture and decolonization of the spice trade.

4. Susquehanna Glass Etched "Oy Vey" Stemless Wine Glass, $14.99

Oy vey, I think I need another glass of wine. L'chaim!

5. Pretti.Cool Incense Sticks, $18

These hand-dipped incense sticks were made with "therapeutic-grade essential oils" to fill your giftee's space with premium scents.

6. W&P Food Prep Trays, $25

Your food-prepping friend will love these freezer trays, which can each hold one cup servings of rice, soups, broths, leftovers, smoothies, and so much more. Plus, it comes with a snap-on lid for easy stacking while protecting against freezer odors.

7. Sugarfina 8 Nights of Delight, $24

Everyone loves Sugarfina. It's just a fact of life.

8. Dusen Dusen Stripe Bath and Hand Towels, $12

Fun hand towels that transcend seasons.

9. Pineapple Collaborative The Salt, $24

This new salt canister (plus salt) from the uber-popular olive oil brand sold out within an hour of launching. The next batch will ship in mid-November — preorder now to be first in line.

10. Seattle Chocolate Hanukkah Truffles to Go, $12

A sweet treat in sweet packaging — what more can you ask for?

11. Maman: The Cookbook: All-Day Recipes to Warm Your Heart​ ​by Elisa Marshall, $22.52

Gift your BFF the magic of this famous bakery thanks to this new cookbook. Featuring a collection of 100 recipes, including Banana-Lavender Cornmeal Waffles with Vanilla Mascarpone, Cumin Chickpea Salad, and the Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies made famous by none other than Oprah.

12. Ridley's Game Room Food and Drink Quiz Game, $11.84

Get the party started with a fun food and drink game that everyone can enjoy.

13. Graf Lantz Wine-O's Felt Wine Markers, $19

Perfect for parties, hosts can use these colorful felt wine markers to help guests keep track of their drinks.

14. Art Boozel: Cocktails Inspired by Modern and Contemporary Artists​​ by Jennifer Croll, $18.95

Booze and art is a pretty ideal combo. This is definitely one of the most innovative recipe books we've ever seen. Your recipient will enjoy over 50 cocktail ideas inspired by the lives and work of acclaimed artists.

15. Dash Mini Waffle Maker, $12.99

Make quick and easy snacks with this adorable mini waffle maker. It comes in all sorts of colors and prints and different waffle shapes like a heart, pumpkin, and more. And if you need recipe inspo, check out our favorites here.

16. Sassy Chikkin Set of Personalized Wooden Spoons, $25

Crown your loved one with the ultimate title of "star baker" with this fun set of wooden spoons they can use for all cooking and baking (or just plain decor). The best part? For just five dollars extra, you can get the "star baker" spoon personalized with the recipient's name.

17. Threshold Lidded Milky Glass Jar Red Mandarin and Guava Candle, $5

Who doesn't love a good Anthropologie dupe? Especially if it's of the cult fave (and pricey) Capri Blue Volcano candles. Thanks to TikTok, there's an equally heavenly option and it only costs $5.

18. Stardrops The Pink Stuff The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste, $7.25

We've seen enough grimy bathrooms and kitchens transform with The Pink Stuff before and after videos that we can confirm anyone on "CleanTok" would love this as a gift.

19. Odistar Desktop Vacuum Cleaner, $11.98

Keep desks in tip-top shape with this mini vacuum cleaner. It's also small enough to make the perfect stocking stuffer.

20. Thoughtfully Bombombs Hot Chocolate Bombs (pack of 5), $24.99

There were plenty of hot chocolate bomb recipes to go around, but if you can't make them, why not buy them?

21. Brooklyn Delhi Tomato Achaar, $12

Chef and cookbook author Chitra Agrawal launched Brooklyn Delhi with her take on the Indian pantry staple achaar, a bold condiment made with vegetables, fruits, aromatic spices, and chili peppers. Her tomato version, which is meant to be used in the same way as Sriracha or harissa, improves everything from rice and curry to eggs and grilled meats.

22. Lady Sargeant Say It Do It Card Game, $25

Though the objective of this game has nothing to do with winning, it's bound to get heated. After a year of social isolation, Lady Sargeant designed the 54-card truth-or-dare game deck to help us connect more deeply with ourselves and others. With questions like "What is a lie you tell yourself?" bonding is all but guaranteed.

23. Public Goods Co. Candle Set, $15

This vegan-friendly candle set is made with natural soy wax, cotton wicks, and essential oils. And with these chic acacia wood lids, the glasses can be reused as storage containers.

24. Urban Outfitters Paddywax Glass Incense Holder, $19

Enjoy a stunning pop of color along with cult-fave scents with this tinted orb incense holder.

25. Crate and Barrel French Kitchen Marble Rolling Pin With Stand, $24.95

This aesthetically pleasing white marble rolling pin provides the ultimate cool touch to smooth out your pastry dough. It also comes equipped with a rubberwood stand for safekeeping.

26. Travel Challenges Card Deck by Tiago Gomes and Liza Zuberi, $20

Perfect for inspiring your next vacation itinerary, this card deck will help travelers explore new places in ways they may not have thought of before.

27. Partners Coffee Roasters, starting at $14/box

New York is home to Partners Coffee Roasters, a craft coffee operation that is dedicated to highlighting its partnerships with farmers, producers, and all the other businesses that come together to create its product. If your recipient is particular in taste, simply subscribe to their desired roast. But, for adventurous homebrewers, there is the roaster's choice subscription that rotates single-origin and blends from around the world.

28. HoMedics SoundSpa Mini Portable Sound Machine, $20

Sleep soundly wherever travels take you with this mini sound machine that has up to seven noise and light color options.

29. Gem City Crystals Carnelian Heart Crystal, $9.99

Attract nothing but good vibes with this heart-shaped carnelian crystal.

30. Food52 Five Two Batter Up Silicone Baking Cups (set of 12), $13

Food52 is back at it again with the innovative — and aesthetically pleasing — bakeware. Say goodbye to waste with this set of 12 reusable cupcake liners.

31. Comfecto Cooling Rack Stainless Steel (set of 2), $22.98

If they're in the market for nonstick cooling racks that offer a stylish pop, this duo from Comfecto fits the bill perfectly, sporting a purple shade with a sturdy construction.

32. Italic Reed Diffuser, $16

Switch it up from candles to diffusers with this affordable option from Italic that's just as good as any name-brand fragrance.

33. Anthropologie Wickman Candle Care Set, $24

Keep candles in tip-top shape with this accessory set that includes a wick trimmer, wick dipper, and bell snuffer.

34. Sur La Table Soft-Grip Sifters, $12-$15

Not all sifters are created equal. This pick turns clumps of flour, powdered sugar, and more into a light, uniform consistency, without putting extra strain on your hands.

35. Form and Root Concrete Match Holders, $11+

Hold matches in style with these concrete holders with striker bottoms.

36. Italic Hard Shell Mini Suitcase, $20

With interior pockets and a durable polycarbonate shell, you'll never find a spilled shampoo bottle or broken compact in your suitcase again.

37. Murder Mystery Jigsaw Puzzle, $19

Try a new take on completing puzzles by solving a mystery as you go.

38. Chivenido 4-in-1 Travel Dispenser, $15.99

Give the gift of a semi-organized carry-on with this 4-in-1 travel dispenser that keeps all your liquid toiletries in check.

39. Laposso Rechargeable Handheld Milk Frother, $13.88

Whipped coffee (aka Dalgona coffee) may have felt like it hit its TikTok peak years ago, but it will always be a viral TikTok staple. All you need is a few ingredients, including a whisk or handy milk frother.

40. Minimalista: Your Step-by-Step Guide to a Better Home, Wardrobe, and Life Hardcover​ by Shira Gill, $21.39

Whether your giftee is an aspiring minimalist or already has the Marie Kondo method perfected, they'll love this book, if not for the tips, then as a chic coffee table book.

