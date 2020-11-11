The Search Is Over: These Are the Best Holiday Gifts Under $25

As much as we'd love to spoil our loved ones, realistically, a shopping on a budget is a must for the holidays. Whether you're doing a budget-friendly secret Santa for work or simply want to make sure you can shop for everyone on your list, here are 40 of the best gifts under $25 that are sure to keep up the holiday cheer.

Since we're all spending more time indoors, it's important to have a calm and relaxing environment. This salt crystal lamp provides a therapeutic glow that will allow your mind, body, and spirit to be at ease.

These bowls are dubbed as "latte bowls" but the bestsellers are a top-rated gift for a reason. Reviewers dub them the perfect size for ice cream, cereal, and snacks and they come in nine different color combos, so you're sure to find the perfect setting for your loved ones.

If turmeric is the most used spice in their rack, gift them the best of the best. Diaspora Co. works directly with farmers in partnership with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research to support regenerative, sustainable agriculture and decolonization of the spice trade.

Oy vey, I think I need another glass of wine. L'chaim!

These hand-dipped incense sticks were made with "therapeutic-grade essential oils" to fill your giftee's space with premium scents.

Your food-prepping friend will love these freezer trays, which can each hold one cup servings of rice, soups, broths, leftovers, smoothies, and so much more. Plus, it comes with a snap-on lid for easy stacking while protecting against freezer odors.

Everyone loves Sugarfina. It's just a fact of life.

Fun hand towels that transcend seasons.

This new salt canister (plus salt) from the uber-popular olive oil brand sold out within an hour of launching. The next batch will ship in mid-November — preorder now to be first in line.

A sweet treat in sweet packaging — what more can you ask for?

Gift your BFF the magic of this famous bakery thanks to this new cookbook. Featuring a collection of 100 recipes, including Banana-Lavender Cornmeal Waffles with Vanilla Mascarpone, Cumin Chickpea Salad, and the Nutty Chocolate Chip Cookies made famous by none other than Oprah.

Get the party started with a fun food and drink game that everyone can enjoy.

Perfect for parties, hosts can use these colorful felt wine markers to help guests keep track of their drinks.

Booze and art is a pretty ideal combo. This is definitely one of the most innovative recipe books we've ever seen. Your recipient will enjoy over 50 cocktail ideas inspired by the lives and work of acclaimed artists.

Make quick and easy snacks with this adorable mini waffle maker. It comes in all sorts of colors and prints and different waffle shapes like a heart, pumpkin, and more. And if you need recipe inspo, check out our favorites here.

Crown your loved one with the ultimate title of "star baker" with this fun set of wooden spoons they can use for all cooking and baking (or just plain decor). The best part? For just five dollars extra, you can get the "star baker" spoon personalized with the recipient's name.

Who doesn't love a good Anthropologie dupe? Especially if it's of the cult fave (and pricey) Capri Blue Volcano candles. Thanks to TikTok, there's an equally heavenly option and it only costs $5.

We've seen enough grimy bathrooms and kitchens transform with The Pink Stuff before and after videos that we can confirm anyone on "CleanTok" would love this as a gift.

Keep desks in tip-top shape with this mini vacuum cleaner. It's also small enough to make the perfect stocking stuffer.

There were plenty of hot chocolate bomb recipes to go around, but if you can't make them, why not buy them?

Chef and cookbook author Chitra Agrawal launched Brooklyn Delhi with her take on the Indian pantry staple achaar, a bold condiment made with vegetables, fruits, aromatic spices, and chili peppers. Her tomato version, which is meant to be used in the same way as Sriracha or harissa, improves everything from rice and curry to eggs and grilled meats.

Though the objective of this game has nothing to do with winning, it's bound to get heated. After a year of social isolation, Lady Sargeant designed the 54-card truth-or-dare game deck to help us connect more deeply with ourselves and others. With questions like "What is a lie you tell yourself?" bonding is all but guaranteed.

This vegan-friendly candle set is made with natural soy wax, cotton wicks, and essential oils. And with these chic acacia wood lids, the glasses can be reused as storage containers.

Enjoy a stunning pop of color along with cult-fave scents with this tinted orb incense holder.

This aesthetically pleasing white marble rolling pin provides the ultimate cool touch to smooth out your pastry dough. It also comes equipped with a rubberwood stand for safekeeping.

Perfect for inspiring your next vacation itinerary, this card deck will help travelers explore new places in ways they may not have thought of before.

New York is home to Partners Coffee Roasters, a craft coffee operation that is dedicated to highlighting its partnerships with farmers, producers, and all the other businesses that come together to create its product. If your recipient is particular in taste, simply subscribe to their desired roast. But, for adventurous homebrewers, there is the roaster's choice subscription that rotates single-origin and blends from around the world.

Sleep soundly wherever travels take you with this mini sound machine that has up to seven noise and light color options.

Attract nothing but good vibes with this heart-shaped carnelian crystal.

Food52 is back at it again with the innovative — and aesthetically pleasing — bakeware. Say goodbye to waste with this set of 12 reusable cupcake liners.

If they're in the market for nonstick cooling racks that offer a stylish pop, this duo from Comfecto fits the bill perfectly, sporting a purple shade with a sturdy construction.

Switch it up from candles to diffusers with this affordable option from Italic that's just as good as any name-brand fragrance.

Keep candles in tip-top shape with this accessory set that includes a wick trimmer, wick dipper, and bell snuffer.

Not all sifters are created equal. This pick turns clumps of flour, powdered sugar, and more into a light, uniform consistency, without putting extra strain on your hands.

Hold matches in style with these concrete holders with striker bottoms.

With interior pockets and a durable polycarbonate shell, you'll never find a spilled shampoo bottle or broken compact in your suitcase again.

Try a new take on completing puzzles by solving a mystery as you go.

Give the gift of a semi-organized carry-on with this 4-in-1 travel dispenser that keeps all your liquid toiletries in check.

Whipped coffee (aka Dalgona coffee) may have felt like it hit its TikTok peak years ago, but it will always be a viral TikTok staple. All you need is a few ingredients, including a whisk or handy milk frother.

Whether your giftee is an aspiring minimalist or already has the Marie Kondo method perfected, they'll love this book, if not for the tips, then as a chic coffee table book.