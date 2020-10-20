Floyd's New Media Console Is Here

If you prefer customization when it comes to your furniture, Floyd's new addition will be right up your alley.

The Floyd Media Console can be integrated with other Floyd shelving units and includes the option of "push-to-open, soft-close cabinet doors," according to the brand's website. It's available in three hues with "powder-coated American steel shelves." The company took in every detail, including magnetic clips to keep your cords from getting tangled (and ruining the vibe).

Priced at $645, it's definitely an investment. The brand focused on making it a high-design piece so it can be a permanent fixture in your home.

It can support up to 65 pounds on its wide shelf and is possible to build in just 20 minutes, according to the brand.

Find out more about the media console here.