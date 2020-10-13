Who doesn't love a good surprise? We've got one for you: Brooklinen just dropped a secret Prime Day sale!

Advertisement

While this isn't the first time the bath and bedding brand has run a competing sale during Prime Day, it ​is​ the first time that the sale is four whopping days long —instead of the traditional two. That's right, from June 20 through the end of June 24, Brooklinen will be offering 15% off all items sitewide with ​no​ minimum spend (Spaces items excluded).

It's the perfect way to kick off the summer season — stock up on linen bedding, cozy loungewear, or soy candles. Or if you were thinking of stocking up on birthday and holiday gifts for the whole squad, it is truly never too early to plan ahead.

Check out some of our favorite Brooklinen products below and shop the sale while you still can.

Advertisement