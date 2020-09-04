Etsy's Labor Day Weekend Sale Is Full of Cozy Fall Finds

September is officially here which means we're totally ready for the epic deals that come along with Labor Day weekend. While we're loving all of these Labor Day sales , Etsy is having one of its own so you can support independent businesses while celebrating the holiday weekend.

The annual Labor Day Sales Event officially kicks off today, September 2, if you have the Etsy app. Otherwise, you can shop all the amazing deals on the site from September 3 to September 6. During the long weekend, select sellers are offering discounts of 20% or more. Not only can you support small businesses, but you can also get unique, handmade home decor while saving some cash. And with fall right around the corner, there's no better time than now to refresh your space with extra cozy decor finds.