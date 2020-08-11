Le Creuset's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Now Available Online

Once a year, Le Creuset opens up its stores to host a massive Factory to Table Sale, but starting today, you can shop the epic sale online and score sample sale prices from the comfort of your own home. From now through August 31, Le Creuset is offering up to 50% off all of its bestselling items, including Dutch ovens, kettles, fry pans, and more. But that's not all. You can also save big on limited-edition finds and some of Le Creuset's iconic, bold colors.