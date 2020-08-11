Le Creuset's Biggest Sale of the Year Is Now Available Online

Once a year, Le Creuset opens up its stores to host a massive Factory to Table Sale, but starting today, you can shop the epic sale online and score sample sale prices from the comfort of your own home. From now through August 31, Le Creuset is offering up to 50% off all of its bestselling items, including Dutch ovens, kettles, fry pans, and more. But that's not all. You can also save big on limited-edition finds and some of Le Creuset's iconic, bold colors.

Shop some of our top picks below, but don't delay — the deals are available only while supplies last.

1. 4.5-quart Round Dutch Oven, $345 $208

2. Oolong Kettle, $90 $54

3. Classic Extra Large Double Burner Griddle in Cobalt, $225 $135

4. 5-Piece Stainless Steel Set, $470 $282

5. Classic Skillet, $190 $114

6. Rectangular Platter, $30 $18

7. Classic Stainless Steel Nonstick Fry Pans (Set of 2), $255 $153

8. Botanique Collection Mugs (Set of 4), $80 $48

9. 22-Ounce Storage Canister, $35 $21

10. Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack, starting at $270 $162

11. Mini Cocottes (Set of 3), $75 $45

