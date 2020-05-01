May the 4th Be With You: 30 Star Wars-Themed Products to Help You Celebrate

By Morgan Goldberg Updated May 3, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Over the past decade, May 4th — aka Star Wars Day — has become the unofficially official holiday for Star Wars fans everywhere to celebrate their favorite franchise and galaxy. While we're all for bonus holidays, a true fan knows that every day can be Star Wars Day if you have enough Jedi paraphernalia around your house.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

To help you gear up for the big day (and, let's be real, keep the celebration going long after), we rounded up a ton of Star Wars-themed products for your home. From an R2-D2 popcorn maker to a Baby Yoda chia pet, here are 30 of our favorite Star Wars home decor picks.

The Best Star Wars Home Decor

1. Sobel Westex Star Wars Dark Side 7-Piece Bedding Collection (Full/Queen), $279

Advertisement

2. Williams Sonoma Star Wars Death Star Cakelet Pan, $39.95

Advertisement

3. VitaVDesigns Star Wars Pillow, $35

4. Bison Yoda Enter Knock You Must Non-Slip Outdoor Door Mat, $48.99

Advertisement

5. BirdsnBead Star Wars Decorative Towel Set, $22-$27.50

6. ChopSabers Light Up LightSaber Chopsticks, $10.97

Advertisement

7. Arc Star Floating Speaker, $116.99

8. Star Wars The Child Chia Pet, $19.99

Advertisement

9. BenairUSA Color-Changing Star Wars Mug, $9.95

10. Star Wars R2-D2 Popcorn Maker, $99.95

Advertisement

11. Sobel Westex Star Wars Tatooine Decorative Pillows (set of 2), $79

Advertisement

12. AnsonDesign Small Death Star Concrete Planter, $18.25

13. Instant Pot Star Wars R2-D2 Duo 6-Quart Pressure Cooker, $89.99

14. Star Wars Pop Mold, $24.95

15. The Sticker Dot Store Star Wars 'Light Side/Dark Side' Light Switch Sticker, $3.53-$6.55

16. Positive Products Ireland Darth Baker Apron, $17

17. Corkcicle Star Wars Darth Vader Canteen, $39.95

18. Star Wars Death Star Cheeseboard Set, $44.95

19. Sobel Westex The Jedi Ancient Text Bath Towels (set of 2), $79

20. Star Wars The Mandalorian Pint Glasses (set of 4), $19.99

21. Star Wars Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker, $49.95

22. Darth Vader Lunch Tote, $114.99

23. Ruggable Star Wars Rug, $99-$709

24. Williams Sonoma Star Wars R2-D2 Toaster, $69.95

25. Society6 x Star Wars "MNML: YT-1300" by Josh Ln Framed Art Print, $50.99-$174.99

26. Sobel Westex Astromech 7-Piece Bedding Collection (Queen), $279

27. Pottery Barn Kids Star Wars R2-D2 Lamp, $229

28. Star Wars The Mandalorian Grogu Pram Covered Cat and Dog Bed, $29.99

29. Uncanny Brands Star Wars Darth Vader Lightsaber Stovetop Kettle, $24.99

30. Williams Sonoma Star Wars Dads Dark Side Kitchen Linens Bundle, $79.95

The Wine Savant Stormtrooper Bottle Decanter
The 29 Best Star Wars Gift Ideas for the Truly Obsessed
by Katie Maguire

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy