Act Fast! These Extended Presidents Day Sales Will End Tonight

The long holiday weekend may be over, but not all the Presidents Day sales are. You can still catch up on dozens of discounts on decor, furniture, bedding, mattresses, and more. But shop fast! Some sales end at midnight tonight and it's going to be months before the next major holiday weekend.

Check out all the extended Presidents Day sales you can still shop.

Furniture and Decor

Apt2B: Get up to 25% off and free shipping until February 28.

Arhaus: Take up to 50% off across furniture, accessories, rugs and lighting.

Ballard Designs: Save 20% on select categories and get free standard shipping until February 21. You can also get up to 60% off clearance until February 28.

Boutique Rugs: From February 15 to 28, save 65% on rugs.

Burrow: Get up to $600 off your order with code ​PREZ22​ until February 27.

Castlery: Take $100 off every $1,000 spent from now until February 28.

CB2: Save up to 60% on clearance.

Chairish: Get up to 40% off sitewide from February 21 to 23.

Crate and Barrel: Score up to 60% off lighting, glassware, furniture, decor, and more.

Design Within Reach: Save 15% on Knoll, seating, and dining until February 22.

Fab Habitat: Get 15% off all new products from February 18 to 28 with code ​FABNEW15​.

Floyd: Save up to 15% off sitewide with code ​VOTEFLOYD​ until February 28.

Harmati: Get 20% off one item with code ​SAVE20​ and 30% off two or more items with code ​SAVE30​ from February 17 to 22.

HAY: From now until February 22, take 15% off seating and dining.

Herman Miller: Score 15% off Nelson lighting until February 22.

Horchow: Get 25% off sitewide — including furniture — during the Presidents' Day Sale until February 22.

Interior Define: From now until February 23, take 15% off everything, including sofas, dining tables, and more.

Kaiyo: From now until February 22, score 15% off orders of $2,500 or more and get free delivery with code ​CRUSH​.

Lightology: Save up to 25% on select brands until February 22.

Nordstrom: Get up to 40% off across almost every category until February 28.

P.F. Candle Co.: Save 20% on bundles, including candles, incense, and more.

Pottery Barn: Take up to 60% off furniture, outdoor, bedding, bath, and so much more.

Pottery Barn Kids: Score up to 50% off everything from baby gear to kids' furniture.

Raymour & Flanigan: From now until February 28, get a free base with your mattress purchase of $995+, a $300 gift card with a Beautyrest Black mattress purchase, 10% off everything else, and 15% off purchases of $2,999+.

Rugs.com: Shop the Presidents' Day Sale and save up to 80% on rugs until February 23.

Society6: Save up to 40% on wall art, home decor, bedding, bath, and more.

Target: Save up to 50% on home items, floor care, and so much more.

Urban Outfitters: Take 30% off all sale items until February 22.

West Elm: Save up to 50% on furniture, decor, and more.

Mattresses and Bedding

Allswell: Take 20% off sitewide until February 22 with code ​PREZ20​.

Amerisleep: Score major bedding deals including $300 off any mattress with promo code ​AS300​, 30% off adjustable bed bundles, and 40% off upholstered bed frames with a mattress purchase until February 28.

Avocado: Get 10% off select mattresses, adjustable bases, bedding, and more with code ​SAVE10​.

Bear: Take 25% off sitewide with code ​PD25​ and get a free $325 sleep bundle with any mattress purchase until March 1.

Beautyrest: From now until February 28, you can get two free Absolute Relaxation pillows when you buy select mattresses.

Boll & Branch: Get 15% off the flannel collection and last call items until February 23.

Brentwood Home: Save 10% sitewide until February 28 with code ​SAVE10​.

Brooklinen: Get 15% off sitewide until February 23.

Casper: Take up to $595 off mattresses and get 10% off all other products with code ​PRESDAY22​ until February 22.

Cocoon by Sealy: Get 35% off select mattresses and score a free pillow and sheets bundle until February 28.

Cozy Earth: Save up to 25% off sitewide on bedding and bath essentials until February 26.

Essentia: Get 20% off and free pillows and sheets with your mattress purchase until February 26.

Eucalypso Home: Get $20 off purchases over $100 from February 16 to 22 with code ​VDAY.​

Helix Sleep: Get up to $200 off and free pillows.

Layla Sleep: Save up to $200 on mattresses plus get two free Layla Memory Foam Pillows until February 28.

Leesa Sleep: Save up to $500 on mattresses and get a free organic sheet set until March 8.

Nest Bedding: Save 20% on luxury mattresses from February 15 to 28.

Mattress Firm: From now until March 8, save up to $500 on select mattresses, save up to 50% on top-selling brands, get a free adjustable base with qualifying purchases, and earn up to $100 in bonus cash.

Mellanni: Take 20% off faux fur throws with code ​20FURTHROW​ until March 1.

Pillow Cube: Starting February 15, get 25% off the Side Sleeper Pro and Ice Cube Cooling Pillow and 50% off the White Perfect Fit Pillowcase.

Plush Beds: From now until February 28, get $1,250 off all organic mattresses and receive $349 in free bedding. Plus, you can get 25% off all toppers, pillows, and bedding.

Purple: Get up to $700 off mattresses and sleep systems until March 1.

Serta: From now until February 28, save up to $200 on select mattresses, get up to a $200 Visa prepaid card with select Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress purchases, and get 10% off the Serta EZ Tote Mattress.

Sleep Number: Get major discounts, including BOGO 50% pillows and up to 75% off select sheets, bedding, and upholstered furniture until February 28.

Slumber Cloud: Take 15% off sitewide until February 22.

Standard Textile Home: Get 20% off your order of bedding and bath until February 22.

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select mattresses and adjustable mattress sets until February 28.

Zoma: Take $150 off any mattress with code ​WIN150​ and get BOGO 50% pillows with code ​BOGO50​ until February 28.

Kitchen, Food, and Drink

Daily Harvest: Get $25 off nine items, $30 off 14 items, or $40 off 24 items on your first order of smoothies, snacks, and more with exclusive code ​​HUNKER​.

Doughp: Subscribe and save 10% on the Bestseller Four-Pack.

EveryPlate: Get each meal for $1.79 plus 20% off two boxes with code ​EPPRESIDENTS22​ through the end of the month.

Factor: Get $120 off your first five boxes with code ​FACTORPRESIDENTSDAY22​ until February 28.

Green Chef: Save $130 plus free shipping with code ​GCPRESIDENTS22​ until February 28.

HelloFresh: Score 16 free meals and get free shipping with code ​HFPRESIDENTS22​ until the end of February.

Joi: Save 15% sitewide on the plant-based milk with code ​PRESIDENT15​ from February 21 to 25.

Partake Foods: Get free shipping all month long.

Spicewell: Get a free gift — including one sachet of New Salt, one sachet of New Pepper, and a product postcard — with your purchase with code ​VALPAL​ until February 24.

Sur la Table: Save up to 50% on chef faves, from Le Creuset Dutch ovens to Zwilling knife sets.

Tovala: Get $250 off the Tovala Smart Oven with code ​​WINTER49​​.

Williams Sonoma: Save up to 50% on select cookware, bakeware, and kitchen appliances, including Le Creuset, Staub, Fellow, All-Clad, and KitchenAid.

Cleaning and Electronics

Dyson: Save $100 on the Dyson floor docking station with the purchase of a Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute or a Dyson Outsize Absolute+ until February 28.

Molekule: Save 22% on air purifiers until February 22.

Roborock: On Amazon until February 28, you can get up to 39% off robot vacuums and floor care.

Lifestyle and Wellness

AeroGarden: Get 20% off sitewide with code ​GROW20​ until March 19.

Cloud Paper: New customers get 10% off from February 18 to 22 with code ​PRESIDENT​.

Curie: Get a free 2-ounce hand sanitizer when you buy any full-sized Curie product at Nordstrom.

EyeBuyDirect: Take 30% off everything with code ​SEE30​ from February 21 to 28.

GlassesUSA: Get 65% off frames for both eyeglasses and sunglasses with basic Rx lenses and free shipping with code ​PREZ65​ until February 22.

LensDirect: Fro February 19 to 25, save 20% on contacts with code ​PRES20​ and get free shipping over $49. You can also save 40% on eyewear, sunglasses, and lens replacements with code ​PRES40​.

Old Navy: Take up to 75% off clearance until February 25.

Mirror: Get free shipping and installation on the high-tech fitness mirror with code ​FEBRUARY22​ until February 28.

Natural Vitality: Get 20% off sitewide on magnesium supplements and get free shipping with code ​22FAVE1​ until February 28.

Rainbow Light: Take 25% off best-selling supplements with code ​22BEST1​ until February 28.

Swiftwick: Take 20% off running socks from February 21 to 27.